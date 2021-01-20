The Nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of the late Minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter.</blockquote >

<blockquote>His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, regrets to announce the passing on early this morning of Dr S.B. Moyo, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. The late Minister succumbed to Covid-I9 at a local hospital.

The full statement released by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and signed by [[George Charamba]] reads:

Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to [[COVID-19]] two days before his death.<ref name="H">[https://twitter.com/mindingthings/status/1351781655447543809 HStv], ''Twitter'', Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: January 20, 2021</ref > In a statement, the [[Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services]] confirmed SB Moyo's death. The Ministry of Information said Moyo succumbed to Covid-I9 at a local hospital.

SB Moyo

Sibusiso SB Moyo died on 20 January 2021 from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by various media houses.

Details

Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to COVID-19 two days before his death.[1] In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services confirmed SB Moyo's death. The Ministry of Information said Moyo succumbed to Covid-I9 at a local hospital.

His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, regrets to announce the passing on early this morning of Dr S.B. Moyo, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. The late Minister succumbed to Covid-I9 at a local hospital. The Nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of the late Minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter.

Reactions

There were mixed reactions to SB Moyo's death amongst Zimbabweans. Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Team Pachedu said,

"Death has done a coup on his life. SB Moyo 1960 - 2021"

Another user by the name Clever Gwara celebrated SB Moyo's death saying:

"Makorokoto ndanzwa kuti mumwe weva dzvanyiriri wevana veZim SBMoyo asungwa nerufu. God is fighting our battles. They try to send us to jail for us to be infected with corona virus but nothing will harm us bcause God loves Zimbabwe."

Acie Lumumba wrote:

"SB"

Matigary wrote:

"Sad news reaching me. Sad"

Another user, Tsungai Mutasa hoped that SB Moyo's death would serve as a wake-up call for Government to take Covid-19 seriously. She said:

"What a day to wake up to SB Moyo gone !!!!! I hope the government officials will change their ways of ignoring social distancing measures.Stop cabinet meetings ,stop any governmental gatherings."

Polite Ndlovu used the statement that SB Moyo used during Operation Restore Legacy by saying:

"The situation in the country has reached another level #SBMoyo"

