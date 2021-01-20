There were mixed reactions to SB Moyo's death amongst Zimbabweans. Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

There were mixed reactions to SB Moyo's death amongst Zimbabweans. Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Sibusiso SB Moyo died on 20 January 2021 from Covid-19. His death was confirmed by various media houses.

Details

Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to COVID-19 two days before his death.[1] In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services also confirmed SB Moyo's death. The Ministry of Information said Moyo succumbed to Covid-I9 at a local hospital.

The full statement released by Emmerson Mnangagwa and signed by George Charamba reads:

His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, regrets to announce the passing on early this morning of Dr S.B. Moyo, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. The late Minister succumbed to Covid-I9 at a local hospital. The Nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of the late Minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter.

Reactions

In a Facebook post, Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed Moyo's death and said Zimbabwe had lost a devoted public servant and a true hero whilst he has lost a friend. He wrote:

It is with a heavy heart that I announce Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died. Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free. May he rest in peace.

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe issued a statement mourning Moyo's death. The statement reads:

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe is deeply saddened by the passing of Hon. Lt. Gen (RTD) Dr S.B. Moyo. Dr Moyo has been a dear friend to China and a strong supporter of the deep friendship between China and Zimbabwe.



His outstanding contribution to the excellent relations between the two countries will be forever remembered.



In this sorrowful time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to the government and people of Zimbabwe.



May our condolences bring you peace during this painful time.



China continues to stand strong with Zimbabwe to overcome the pandemic and all the challenges that may come our way in the years to come.

Nelson Chamisa expressed his condolences and not only mourned SB Moyo but also extended his condolences to the families of Ellen Gwaradzimba, Mukudzei Midzi and Morton Malianga. Chamisa said:

We note with sadness the passing on of Dr S.B.Moyo and Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. We extend our condolences to both the Moyo and Gwarazimba families. Our sympathies are also with comrades Mukudzei Midzi and Morton Malianga’s families, both comrades sacrificed everything to free our beloved country.

Team Pachedu said,

"Death has done a coup on his life. SB Moyo 1960 - 2021"

Another user by the name Clever Gwara celebrated SB Moyo's death saying:

"Makorokoto ndanzwa kuti mumwe weva dzvanyiriri wevana veZim SBMoyo asungwa nerufu. God is fighting our battles. They try to send us to jail for us to be infected with corona virus but nothing will harm us bcause God loves Zimbabwe."

Acie Lumumba wrote:

"SB"

Matigary wrote:

"Sad news reaching me. Sad"

Another user, Tsungai Mutasa hoped that SB Moyo's death would serve as a wake-up call for Government to take Covid-19 seriously. She said:

"What a day to wake up to SB Moyo gone !!!!! I hope the government officials will change their ways of ignoring social distancing measures.Stop cabinet meetings ,stop any governmental gatherings."

Polite Ndlovu used the statement that SB Moyo used during Operation Restore Legacy by saying:

"The situation in the country has reached another level #SBMoyo"

