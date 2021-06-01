According to '''SI 127 of 2021''', businesses that access foreign currency on the [[RBZ]] [[Foreign Exchange Auction System]] and then proceed to peg prices using parallel market rates may face a maximum fine of ZW$50,000.

[[File:Forex-1.jpg|thumb|Statutory Instrument 127 of 2021]] '''Statutory Instrument 127 of 2021''' also known as the '''Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Financial Laws Amendment) Regulations, 2021''' was gazetted on Friday 28 May 2021 by the [[Government of Zimbabwe]] detailing civil penalties for all economic agents that ride roughshod over the Banking and Use Promotion Act (24:24) as well as the Foreign Exchange Act (22:05).

Any business that puts a premium on goods and services in local currency to induce consumers to pay using foreign currency will face a penalty of ZW$50,000.

RBZ Governor John Mangudya said businesses had two weeks to comply with the Statutory Instrument on the receipting of goods and services in either foreign currency or local currency.[1][2]

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, released the following points to note on SI 127 of 2021:

1. The purpose of the S.I is to ensure that those obtaining foreign exchange from the auction system do not use parallel market rates. 2. The use of parallel exchange rates of above 100, for example, on funds obtained from the auction at ZW$85 to US$1 is not good for the economy and consumers. It is these anomalies or arbitrage opportunities that the S.I is designed to deal with. 3. The S.I is not designed to harm business but to provide a level playing field for business and to protect consumers. 4. The use of foreign currency for the payment of goods and services is still allowed as per S.I 85 of 2020. 5. Businesses have been given 2 weeks to regularise their systems so that they can comply with the SI on the receipting of goods and services in either foreign currency or local currency. The S.I is an essential means of enforcing compliance which is necessary for continued stability.

Reactions by Zimbabweans

On 31 May 2021, NewsDay quoted Denford Mutashu, the president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, who likened Statutory Instrument (SI) 127 of 2021 to a time bomb.

He said dealing with those abusing the foreign currency system was long overdue, but the government should have consulted widely before announcing the policy. Matushu said the SI had resulted in huge price increases in the region of between 50% and 100%. He said:

"The SI, which was released in the market like a bomb recently, is a case of the so-called cat thrown among the pigeons. It has had the impact of shocking the market and destabilising the market as business woke up to its reality to their day-to-day business. As business, there is a huge worry that it seems too close uncomfortably to price controlling."

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) said SI 127 of 2021 would disadvantage the informal sector. Zimcodd said:

"The new regulations will further disadvantage the vulnerable and marginalised informal players who do not have access to cheap foreign currency, yet they need to restock their shops or purchase raw materials"

Former Finance minister and MDC Alliance vice-president Tendai Biti said the central bank had “chewed more than what it could swallow” by introducing SI 127 of 2021.[4]

SI 127 of 2021 PDF Download

You can download Statutory Instrument (SI) 127 of 2021 in full HERE