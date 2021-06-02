The government said the ban is meant to revitalize the local motor industry, reduce the import bill and cut greenhouse emissions.<ref name="X">[http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2021-04/03/c_139855393.htm Zimbabwe bans importation of cars older than 10 years], ''Xinhua'', Published: April 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 2, 2021</ref>

'''SI 89 of 2021''' banned the importation of secondhand cars over ten years old into Zimbabwe. Commercial vehicles and those for agricultural purposes were not affected by ' ''SI 89 of 2021'''. SI 89 of 2021 requires individuals and institutions to seek prior approval for the importation of second hand vehicles above 10 years.

'''Statutory Instrument (SI) 89 of 2021''' also known as '''Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 9)'''. SI 89 of 2021 was gazetted on 2 April, 2021.

Details

SI 89 of 2021 reads:

[CAP. 14:05 Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 9) IT is hereby notified that the Minister of Industry and Commerce has, in terms of section 4(1) of the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) Regulations, 1974, published in Rhodesia Government Notice 766 of 1974, made the following notice: — I. This notice may be cited as the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 9). 2.The First Schedule of the Control of Goods (Import and Export) Regulations, 1974, published in Rhodesia Government Notice 766 of 1974, is amended by the insertion of the following items — “54. Second-hand motor vehicles which are ten (10) years older from the date of manufacture classified under headings 8702, 8703, 8704:2120, 8704:2130, 8704:2140, 8704:2190, 8704:3120, 8704:3130, 8704:3140 and 8704:3190 of the customs tariff. 55. Sugar classified under headings 17.01, 17.02, 17.03 and 17.04 of the customs tariff. 56. Cement classified under headings 2523:2100 and 2523:2900 of the customs tariff.”. 3. (1) Second-hand motor vehicles aged ten (10) years and above, from the date of manufacture at the time of importation shall require an Import Licence from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. (2) Commercial vehicles (tractors, haulage trucks, earth-moving equipment) and other specialised vehicles used in mining and construction sectors shall be exempted. (3) Under Tariff Headings 17.01, 17.02, 17.03 and 17.04 only sugar require an Import Licence. Sweets are exempted from requiring an Import Licence.

PDF Download

You can download a PDF of SI 89 0f 2021 HERE

Extension Of Administrative Transitional Arrangement

On 2 June 2021, Government and ZIMRA extended the administrative transitional arrangement up to 30 June 2021 to allow the clearance and processing of outstanding vehicles purchased prior to the gazetting of SI 89 of 2021.

For one to benefit from the extension of the administrative transitional arrangement they must have purchased the secondhand vehicle on or before 30 June 2021, present proof of payment in line with the RBZ Exchange Rate Control Regulations and any other supporting documents.

Download the full Extension Of Administrative Transitional Arrangement notice HERE