Magacha was born on the 10th of May 1984 in [[Bulawayo]].<ref name="herald">Winsetone Antonio [http://www.herald.co.zw/skys-the-limit-for-sabha/ Sky's the limit for Sabha], ''The Herald'', Published: July 12, 2012, Retrieved: April 15, 2015</ref> He was born second in a family of three boys and a girl and married to [[Nomsa Ndikumwe]].
==Career==
==Career==
It is said that Magacha did not have a childhood interest in music, instead, he was more into soccer and a staunch supporter of [[CAPS United Football Club]] but ventured into music by chance after he got injured playing for the club's juniors. He used to be a backing vocalist for fellow gospel musician [[Mercy Mutsvene]] before breaking away and launching his first album in 2005. As of 2015, Sebastian Magacha had six albums to his name and has also won several awards in the process. He is one of the most outstanding gospel artists in the country known for some of his big hits such as "Ridza bhosvo", " Oh Lord You raise me high" and "Amai vakandira". In acknowledgement of the artist's influence and reach, he was awarded an endorsement deal by a local clothing company, [[Jan Jam Men's Wear]].<ref name="nehanda">Yeukai Karengedza [http://nehandaradio.com/2014/02/04/sabastian-magacha-strikes-it-big/ Sabastian Magacha strikes it big], ''The Herald'', Published: February 4, 2014, Retrieved: April 15, 2015</ref> The endorsement deal was said to have been worth US $15 000 with the payment being made over two instalments in two years.
Revision as of 16:23, 7 April 2022
|Sebastian Magacha
|Born
|May 10, 1984
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Years active
|2005 to present
|Spouse(s)
|Nomsa Ndikumwe Magacha
Sebastian Magacha is an award-winning Zimbabwean born gospel artist. He is a well-travelled artist and has performed in countries such as Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, the United States of America, Kenya, England and Canada. in his career, he has also shared the stage with artists such as Charles Charamba, Shingisai Suluma, Don McClurkin, Israel Houghton, Joyous Celebration, Keke from South Africa, Rebbecca Malope, Deborah Frazer, Oliver Mtukudzi, and Uche.
Background
Magacha was born on the 10th of May 1984 in Bulawayo.[1] He was born second in a family of three boys and a girl and was married to Nomsa Ndikumwe.
Career
It is said that Magacha did not have a childhood interest in music, instead, he was more into soccer and a staunch supporter of CAPS United Football Club but ventured into music by chance after he got injured playing for the club's juniors. He used to be a backing vocalist for fellow gospel musician Mercy Mutsvene before breaking away and launching his first album in 2005. As of 2015, Sebastian Magacha had six albums to his name and has also won several awards in the process. He is one of the most outstanding gospel artists in the country known for some of his big hits such as "Ridza bhosvo", " Oh Lord You raise me high" and "Amai vakandira". In acknowledgement of the artist's influence and reach, he was awarded an endorsement deal by a local clothing company, Jan Jam Men's Wear.[2] The endorsement deal was said to have been worth US $15 000 with the payment being made over two instalments in two years.
As of December 2021, Magacha also has a job as a social worker in Marondera.[3]
Discography
- Back to Sender
- Tomudana
- Baba Ndinokutendai
- Tinaye
- Faithful God
- Mapostori[4]
Philanthropy
In December 2021, Sabastian Magacha together with several fellow musicians celebrated Christmas Day at Mbare Global Life Ministries, where they hosted 64 orphans from different homes.
The event which ran under the theme “Giving Hope” saw several musicians including Tembalami, Mudiwa Hood and Tinashe Magacha performing for the children for free. Magacha said they bought groceries worth $3 500.[3]
References
- ↑ Winsetone Antonio Sky's the limit for Sabha, The Herald, Published: July 12, 2012, Retrieved: April 15, 2015
- ↑ Yeukai Karengedza Sabastian Magacha strikes it big, The Herald, Published: February 4, 2014, Retrieved: April 15, 2015
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Magacha’s Christmas gift to the less privileged, The Herald, Published: December 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 7, 2022
- ↑ Donwell Madzima Sabastian Magacha’s latest album scheduled for tonight, The Eye, Published: 2013, Retrieved: April 15, 2015