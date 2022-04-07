It is said that Magacha did not have a childhood interest in music, instead, he was more into soccer and a staunch supporter of [[CAPS United Football Club]] but ventured into music by chance after he got injured playing for the club's juniors. He used to be a backing vocalist for fellow gospel musician [[Mercy Mutsvene]] before breaking away and launching his first album in 2005. As of 2015, Sebastian Magacha had six albums to his name and has also won several awards in the process. He is one of the most outstanding gospel artists in the country known for some of his big hits such as "Ridza bhosvo", " Oh Lord You raise me high" and "Amai vakandira". In acknowledgement of the artist's influence and reach, he was awarded an endorsement deal by a local clothing company, [[Jan Jam Men's Wear]].<ref name="nehanda">Yeukai Karengedza [http://nehandaradio.com/2014/02/04/sabastian-magacha-strikes-it-big/ Sabastian Magacha strikes it big], ''The Herald'', Published: February 4, 2014, Retrieved: April 15, 2015</ref> The endorsement deal was said to have been worth US $15 000 with the payment being made over two instalments in two years.

It is said that Magacha did not have a childhood interest in music, instead, he was more into soccer and a staunch supporter of [[CAPS United Football Club]] but ventured into music by chance after he got injured playing for the club's juniors. He used to be a backing vocalist for fellow gospel musician [[Mercy Mutsvene]] before breaking away and launching his first album in 2005. As of 2015, Sebastian Magacha had six albums to his name and has also won several awards in the process. He is one of the most outstanding gospel artists in the country known for some of his big hits such as "Ridza bhosvo", " Oh Lord You raise me high" and "Amai vakandira". In acknowledgement of the artist's influence and reach, he was awarded an endorsement deal by a local clothing company, [[Jan Jam Men's Wear]].<ref name="nehanda">Yeukai Karengedza [http://nehandaradio.com/2014/02/04/sabastian-magacha-strikes-it-big/ Sabastian Magacha strikes it big], ''The Herald'', Published: February 4, 2014, Retrieved: April 15, 2015</ref> The endorsement deal was said to have been worth US $15 000 with the payment being made over two instalments in two years.