Difference between revisions of "Sabina Mugabe"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Sabina Mugabe''' is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. She is listed as receiving US$66,680.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Sabina Mugabe''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

After Independence in ''' 1980 ''' , Sabina Mugabe served as the [[Zanu-PF]] Member of Parliament (MP) for [[Makonde]] East from 1985 to 1990 and for Zvimba South from ''' 1990 ''' to ''' 2008 ''' .

Prior to leaving Rhodesia, Sabina Mugabe had been sheltered by the [[ Silveira House ]] Catholic seminary, on the outskirts of Harare, while her brother Robert was leading [[ZANU]] guerrillas fighting for the country's independence from bases in Mozambique and Zambia.

Sabina Mugabe was a Zimbabwean politician. She was the younger sister of the late President of Zimbabwe,Robert Mugabe.

Background

Sabina Mugabe was born on 14 October 1934 at the Kutama Roman Catholic Church Mission, which was run by Jesuits, in the Zvimba 80km northwest of Harare, to a Malawian-born father, Gabriel Matibili and a Shona mother, Bona.

Sabina Mugabe left Rhodesia under an assumed name in 1975 and studied home economics and nutrition at Battersea College of Technology and Richmond College in London before going to Nova Scotia, Canada, to study for a diploma in social development at a Catholic college.

War and Political Career

Prior to leaving Rhodesia, Sabina Mugabe had been sheltered by the Silveira House Catholic seminary, on the outskirts of Harare, while her brother Robert was leading ZANU guerrillas fighting for the country's independence from bases in Mozambique and Zambia.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Ill Health and Death

Sabina Mugabe suffered a stroke in 2007 and retired as an MP in 2008. According to then-President Mugabe, he visited her prior to her death and was told that one-third of her brain had been damaged by the stroke.

Sabina Mugabe died in Harare on 29 July 2010, aged 75, following a long illness. She was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

References