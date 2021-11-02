Pindula

Do you mean:
* '''Sable Antelope''' - family Bovidae - ''Hippotragus niger'', see Facts on Zimbabwe Animals
* Sable Chemicals - manufacturer of ammonium nitrate fertilizer.
 
 
Do you mean:

Sable Antelope
