* '''Sable Antelope''' - family Bovidae - ''Hippotragus niger'', see [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]]
* '''Sable Antelope''' - family Bovidae - ''Hippotragus niger'', see [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]]
Latest revision as of 15:47, 2 November 2021
Do you mean:
- Sable Antelope - family Bovidae - Hippotragus niger, see Facts on Zimbabwe Animals
- Sable Chemicals - manufacturer of ammonium nitrate fertilizer.