* '''Sable Antelope''' - family Bovidae - ''Hippotragus niger'', see [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]]
 
[[File:Sable Antelope.jpg|thumb|Sable Antelope]]
 
* [[Sable Chemicals]] - manufacturer of ammonium nitrate fertilizer.
 
 
  
  

Do you mean:

Sable Antelope
