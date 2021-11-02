* [[Sable Chemicals]] - manufacturer of ammonium nitrate fertilizer.

* '''Sable Antelope''' - family Bovidae - ''Hippotragus niger'', see [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]]

* '''Sable Antelope''' - family Bovidae - ''Hippotragus niger'', see [[Facts on Zimbabwe Animals]]

Do you mean:

Sable Antelope - family Bovidae - Hippotragus niger, see Facts on Zimbabwe Animals

Sable Antelope