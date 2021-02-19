Difference between revisions of "Sable Chemicals"

It is mentioned on p25 [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under the Case Study 3 ''The Agriculture Cartels''.

It is a subsidiary of [[Chemplex]] which has a 50 percent shareholding in [[ZFC]] and a 36 percent shareholding in '''Sable Chemical''' Industries. '''ZFC''' produces NPK compound fertilizers while '''Sable''' is the country's sole manufacturer of ammonium nitrate fertilizer. The Zimbabwe fertilizer industry is highly integrated and the shareholding structure effectively gives [[Chemplex]] a controlling influence. <ref name="Chemplex Corporation Limited"> [http://www.chemplex.co.zw/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=12&Itemid=112 Chemplex Corporation Limited], ''Chemplex Corporation Limited Website'', Retrieved: 19February 2021''</ref>

'''Sable Chemicals''' is jointly owned by the State Owned Enterprise (SOE) [[Industrial Development Corporation]] (IDC) and the publicly-listed [[TA Holdings]], which is majority-owned by [[Shingi Mutasa]]’s [[Masawara Mauritius]] Ltd.

