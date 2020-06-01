Difference between revisions of "Sabuneti Njazi"

In July 2018, Sabuneti Njazi was elected to Ward 21 Mutasa RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 2297 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Mutasa RDC with 2297 votes, beating Peddie Mugore of Zanu-PF with 1120 votes, Shelly Kabvara of PRC with 341 votes, Agatha Maereka of APA with 122 votes, Gean Yotamu of CODE with 91 votes, Donemore Manhivi of ZDU with 59 votes and Sonny Manyande, independent with 58 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]