Difference between revisions of "Sacred Heart High School"

'''Sacred Heart High School''' [[Esigodini]],
'''Sacred Heart High School''' [[Esigodini]],
Schools
Schools
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Sacred Heart High School Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province.
Schools
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Esigodini.
Telephone: 0288645.
Cell: +263 77 215 3738.
Email:
Web: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cpssacredheartprimary/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.