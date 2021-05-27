Difference between revisions of "Sacred Heart High School"

<blockquote> Sacred Heart Home and Primary School is located in Ncema Brigde Farm, at Esigodini, Umzingwane District in Matabeleland South Province / Zimbabwe. The school is Roman Catholic. Sacred Heart Home and Primary School is owned and run by the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood. It belongs to the Precious Blood Group of schools which include Monte Cassino Girls High in Mutare, Sacred Heart Girls High in Umzingwane District, St Francis in Plumtree and Minda Kindergarten in Maphisa.</blockquote>

Sacred Heart High School Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province.

Location

Address: Esigodini.

Telephone: 0288645.

Cell: +263 77 215 3738.

Email:

Web: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cpssacredheartprimary/



History

Sacred Heart Primary School (Precious Blood Sisters Group Of Schools) P. BAG M5214, Bulawayo Tel: 029-2800-274 E-Mail: sacredheartesigodini@gmail.com

