Difference between revisions of "Sacred Heart High School (Gweru)"

Opened only three years ago, Sacred Heart Girls Secondary School has already become a force to be reckoned with. The Roman Catholic Church run girls school boasts churning out girls who are well disciplined and hands on. Given the few years since it was opened with only two finished buildings, one would expect a derelict and poorly developed learning institution.

Sacred Heart College is owned by the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. It is an institution that is rooted in the spirituality and the charism of the Sacred Heart. It was founding in '''January 2020'''.

Sacred Heart College is a Roman Catholic Private school located in Gweru, Midlands Province.

See also Sacred Heart High School, Esigodini.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address:

Telephone: (054) 2220925

Cell:

Email: secretary@sacredheartcollegegweru.com

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Sacred Heart College is owned by the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. It is an institution that is rooted in the spirituality and the charism of the Sacred Heart. It was founding in January 2020.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.





Other information

Further Reading

Opened only three years ago, Sacred Heart Girls Secondary School has already become a force to be reckoned with. The Roman Catholic Church run girls school boasts churning out girls who are well disciplined and hands on. Given the few years since it was opened with only two finished buildings, one would expect a derelict and poorly developed learning institution. Sacred Heart Girls School a rising giant. 30 September, 2017. The Chronicle. https://www.chronicle.co.zw/sacred-heart-girls-school-a-rising-giant/