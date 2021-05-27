Difference between revisions of "Sacred Heart High School (Gweru)"
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
Latest revision as of 09:14, 27 May 2021
Sacred Heart College is a Roman Catholic Private school located in Gweru, Midlands Province.
See also Sacred Heart High School, Esigodini.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address:
Telephone: (054) 2220925
Cell:
Email: secretary@sacredheartcollegegweru.com
Web:
History
Sacred Heart College is owned by the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. It is an institution that is rooted in the spirituality and the charism of the Sacred Heart. It was founding in January 2020.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Other information
Further Reading
Opened only three years ago, Sacred Heart Girls Secondary School has already become a force to be reckoned with. The Roman Catholic Church run girls school boasts churning out girls who are well disciplined and hands on. Given the few years since it was opened with only two finished buildings, one would expect a derelict and poorly developed learning institution. Sacred Heart Girls School a rising giant. 30 September, 2017. The Chronicle. https://www.chronicle.co.zw/sacred-heart-girls-school-a-rising-giant/