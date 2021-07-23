Difference between revisions of "Sadza"

There are many variants and relishes. Cook above with 1 tsp peanut butter. Then garnish with jam. <br/>

The scientific method is from [[William Gwata]], inventor of the ''Gwatamatic''. [https://www.wipo.int/ipadvantage/en/details.jsp?id=2536], ''WIPO (World Intellectual Proprty Organization)'' '''3 June 2010'''

* Can be served with curries, any other savoury relish or soured milk.

* Adding salt to sadza is an insult to the national dish. Salt should come from the relish. Sadza is a successful staple because it is plain. Just as you can take the ultimate plain food, water, every single day of your life without getting tired of it, so it is with sadza. Adding salt to it takes away that strength.

* Maize meal added in the final thickening stage 8 gives the sadza its body. Like scones, sadza is made up of both thoroughly cooked and partially cooked starch.

* Sadza is a very bad conductor of heat. So heat is transferred into the cooking mixture mainly through convection currents. Convection currents are only possible when the mixture is still runny. Therefore most of the cooking happens in stage 7 above. Thereafter the mixture is too thick for convection. <br/> If stage 7 is compromised for any reason, you get uncooked sadza called mbodza which happens to be the cause of many divorces in Africa. Conversely, if you have got time, try holding it at stage 7 for an hour and you will see the amazing difference it makes.

# Reduce heat and simmer for at least 30 minutes.

# Turn up the heat and add the remaining 360grams maize meal gradually with vigorous mixing.

# Reduce heat and simmer for at least 15 minutes. This is the most critical stage of the entire process. If you have to cut corners do it elsewhere and NOT here.*

# Add the paste to 1.5 litres boiling water in a saucepan stirring briskly to prevent lumps forming.

# Mix the 190g maize meal and 0.5litre cold water in a mixing bowl to make a smooth paste.

# Weigh out 550 grams of maize meal. Split it into two portions of 190g and 360g respectively.

# Measure out 2 litres of cold water. Split it into two aliquots of 1.5 litres and 0.5 litres respectively.

Your ''' sadza ''' is ready. Serve with your preferred relish.

# After 15 minutes, add more mealie-meal bit by bit and '' mona sadza '' (mix). Be sure to do it well. When it’s just about to reach the consistency you want, cover it , '' rishinyire '' (loosely translated- let is simmer) for 5 minutes.

#Keep stirring until '' rakukwata '' (it’s boiling). Cover pot, reduce heat and let it simmer for 15 minutes.

# Put mealie meal in pot. Add cold water to make a paste. Put pot on stove and add boiling water whilst stirring simultaneously.

#After 15 minutes, add more mealie-meal bit by bit and as we say it in our vernacular, mona sadza (mix). Be sure to do it well. When it’s just about to reach the consistency you want, cover it rishinyire (loosely translated- let is simmer) for 5 minutes. Your sadza is ready. Serve with your preferred relish.

#Keep stirring until rakukwata (it’s boiling). Cover pot, reduce heat and let it simmer for 15 minutes.

Closer to the equator, mielie meal is replaced or substituted with Cassava flour, to make the locally named equivalent of '''sadza'''.

#Put mealie - meal in pot. Add cold water to make a paste. Put pot on stove and add boiling water whilst stirring simultaneously.

Maize meal is almost fine, and white in colour but behaves as a coarse flour. It is similar to corn meal, however corn meal (or polenta) is yellow in appearance. White maize is grown in Southern Africa, Yellow corn/maize is the common corn in North America.

'''Sadza''' is the staple food of Zimbabwe . It is made from ''Mielie Meal'', which is a relatively coarse flour (much coarser than cornflour or cornstarch) made from [[Maize]], pounded or put thorough a roller mill (hence it was sometimes called ''Roller Meal'') .

Recipes

Simple

Scientific

Equipment

Three-litre saucepan

mixing bowl

measuring jug

scale

mugoti (flat spoon).

Ingredients

2 litres water

500 grams maize meal

NO salt

Procedure

Notes

German proverb: “If you don’t measure it, you can’t control it!”

With apologies to science:

1 cup of mealie meal is ± 250 grams

Mealie Meal porridge

1/4 cup mealie meal

1 1/2 cup water

Boil / simmer together. Serve.

There are many variants and relishes. Cook above with 1 tsp peanut butter. Then garnish with jam.

Add butter or margarine as final garnish.

Serve with syrup.

Add/make your own variant/style.