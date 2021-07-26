Difference between revisions of "Sadza"

Line 1: Line 1:

− '''Sadza''' is the staple food of Zimbabwe. It is made from '' Mielie Meal'', which is a relatively coarse flour (much coarser than cornflour or cornstarch) made from [[Maize]], pounded or put thorough a roller mill (hence it was sometimes called ''Roller Meal''). + '''Sadza ''' '''(isitshwala in Ndebele) ''' is the staple food of Zimbabwe. It is made from '' Mealie Meal'', which is a relatively coarse flour (much coarser than cornflour or cornstarch) made from [[Maize]], pounded or put thorough a roller mill (hence it was sometimes called ''Roller Meal'').

Maize meal is almost fine, and white in colour but behaves as a coarse flour. It is similar to corn meal, however corn meal (or polenta) is yellow in appearance. White maize is grown in Southern Africa, Yellow corn/maize is the common corn in North America. Maize meal is almost fine, and white in colour but behaves as a coarse flour. It is similar to corn meal, however corn meal (or polenta) is yellow in appearance. White maize is grown in Southern Africa, Yellow corn/maize is the common corn in North America.

− Closer to the equator, mielie meal is replaced or substituted with Cassava flour, to make the locally named equivalent of '''sadza'''. + Closer to the equator, mielie meal is replaced or substituted with Cassava flour, to make the locally named equivalent of '''sadza /isitshwala '''.

==Recipes== ==Recipes==

===Simple=== ===Simple===

# Put mealie meal in pot. Add cold water to make a paste. Put pot on stove and add boiling water whilst stirring simultaneously. # Put mealie meal in pot. Add cold water to make a paste. Put pot on stove and add boiling water whilst stirring simultaneously.

− #Keep stirring until ''rakukwata'' (it’s boiling). Cover pot, reduce heat and let it simmer for 15 minutes. + #Keep stirring until ''rakukwata /ukuxhwatha '' (it’s boiling). Cover pot, reduce heat and let it simmer for 15 minutes.

− # After 15 minutes, add more mealie-meal bit by bit and ''mona sadza'' (mix). Be sure to do it well. When it’s just about to reach the consistency you want, cover it, ''rishinyire'' (loosely translated- let is simmer) for 5 minutes. + # After 15 minutes, add more mealie-meal bit by bit and ''mona sadza /bonda isitshwala '' (mix). Be sure to do it well. When it’s just about to reach the consistency you want, cover it, ''rishinyire /ukutshela '' (loosely translated- let is simmer) for 5 minutes.

− Your '''sadza''' is ready. Serve with your preferred relish. + Your '''sadza /isitshwala ''' is ready. Serve with your preferred relish.

===Scientific=== ===Scientific===

* measuring jug * measuring jug

* scale * scale

− * mugoti (flat spoon). + * mugoti /uphini (flat spoon).

'''Ingredients''' '''Ingredients'''

* 2 litres water * 2 litres water

− * 500 grams maize meal + * 550 grams maize meal

* NO salt * NO salt

# Add the paste to 1.5 litres boiling water in a saucepan stirring briskly to prevent lumps forming. # Add the paste to 1.5 litres boiling water in a saucepan stirring briskly to prevent lumps forming.

# Continue stirring until the mixture starts bubbling. # Continue stirring until the mixture starts bubbling.

− # Reduce heat and simmer for at least 15 minutes. This is the most critical stage of the entire process. If you have to cut corners do it elsewhere and NOT here. * + # Reduce heat and simmer for at least 15 minutes. This is the most critical stage of the entire process. If you have to cut corners do it elsewhere and ''' NOT ''' here.

# Turn up the heat and add the remaining 360grams maize meal gradually with vigorous mixing. # Turn up the heat and add the remaining 360grams maize meal gradually with vigorous mixing.

# Reduce heat and simmer for at least 30 minutes. # Reduce heat and simmer for at least 30 minutes.

'''Notes''' '''Notes'''

− * Sadza is a very bad conductor of heat. So heat is transferred into the cooking mixture mainly through convection currents. Convection currents are only possible when the mixture is still runny. Therefore most of the cooking happens in stage 7 above. Thereafter the mixture is too thick for convection. <br/> If stage 7 is compromised for any reason, you get uncooked sadza called mbodza which happens to be the cause of many divorces in Africa. Conversely, if you have got time, try holding it at stage 7 for an hour and you will see the amazing difference it makes. + * Sadza /isitshwala is a very bad conductor of heat. So heat is transferred into the cooking mixture mainly through convection currents. Convection currents are only possible when the mixture is still runny. Therefore most of the cooking happens in stage 7 above. Thereafter the mixture is too thick for convection. <br/> If stage 7 is compromised for any reason, you get uncooked sadza /isitshwala called mbodza /imboza which happens to be the cause of many divorces in Africa. Conversely, if you have got time, try holding it at stage 7 for an hour and you will see the amazing difference it makes.

− * Maize meal added in the final thickening stage 8 gives the sadza its body. Like scones, sadza is made up of both thoroughly cooked and partially cooked starch. + * Maize meal added in the final thickening stage 8 gives the sadza /isitshwala its body. Like scones, sadza /isitshwala is made up of both thoroughly cooked and partially cooked starch.

− * Adding salt to sadza is an insult to the national dish. Salt should come from the relish. Sadza is a successful staple because it is plain. Just as you can take the ultimate plain food, water, every single day of your life without getting tired of it, so it is with sadza. Adding salt to it takes away that strength. + * Adding salt to sadza /isitshwala is an insult to the national dish. Salt should come from the relish. Sadza /isitshwala is a successful staple because it is plain. Just as you can take the ultimate plain food, water, every single day of your life without getting tired of it, so it is with sadza /isitshwala . Adding salt to it takes away that strength.

* Can be served with curries, any other savoury relish or soured milk. * Can be served with curries, any other savoury relish or soured milk.

* German proverb: “If you don’t measure it, you can’t control it!” * German proverb: “If you don’t measure it, you can’t control it!”

Add butter or margarine as final garnish. <br/> Add butter or margarine as final garnish. <br/>

Serve with syrup. <br/> Serve with syrup. <br/>

− Add/make your own variant/style. + Add/make your own variant/style.

