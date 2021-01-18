Difference between revisions of "Safeguard"

Safeguard Security was founded in 1972. It has become one of the largest security providers, with branches throughout the country. They cover the broad spectrum of business and home security, and have clients including the major banks, retailers, Embassies, and manufacturers, as well as over 20 000 homes countrywide.

They are founder members of the Security Association of Zimbabwe, members of the World Association of Detectives, Association of British Investigators, and the Security Association of South Africa. They have a registered training school and train locally and internationally.

Harare



36 Telford Road, Graniteside

Tel: 024-2-751395-9



Bulawayo



2 Woburn Road, Thorngrove

Tel: 029-2-885515



Mutare



8B Simon Mazorodze Road, Mutare

Tel: 020-20-61445



Gweru



56, 2nd Street, Gweru

Tel: 054-2-222240 or 221615



Kwekwe

9 Jacaranda Street, Kwekwe

Tel: 055-25-21400-1



Masvingo

54 Hofmeyer Street, Box 498, Masvingo

Tel: 039-2-262198 /264689



Victoria Falls

667 Reynard Road, Victoria Falls Tel: 083-28-41687

Alarms HQ

58 Rhodesville Avenue, Greendale, Harare

Tel: 024-2-443937-9



Website: https://www.safeguard.co.zw/

Organisation Structure

Safeguard consists of 4 main companies;

Safeguard Security

Safeguard Alarms

Safeguard Investigations

Safeguard Engineering

Events