Difference between revisions of "Safeguard"

Safeguard Security was founded in 1972. It has become one of the largest security providers, with branches throughout the country. They cover the broad spectrum of business and home security, and have clients including the major banks, retailers, Embassies, and manufacturers, as well as over 20 000 homes countrywide.

Safeguard logo

They are founder members of the Security Association of Zimbabwe, members of the World Association of Detectives, Association of British Investigators, and the Security Association of South Africa. They have a registered training school and train locally and internationally.

Contact Details

  • Harare

36 Telford Road, Graniteside
Tel: 024-2-751395-9

  • Bulawayo

2 Woburn Road, Thorngrove
Tel: 029-2-885515

  • Mutare

8B Simon Mazorodze Road, Mutare
Tel: 020-20-61445

  • Gweru

56, 2nd Street, Gweru
Tel: 054-2-222240 or 221615

  • Kwekwe

9 Jacaranda Street, Kwekwe
Tel: 055-25-21400-1

  • Masvingo

54 Hofmeyer Street, Box 498, Masvingo
Tel: 039-2-262198 /264689

  • Victoria Falls

667 Reynard Road, Victoria Falls Tel: 083-28-41687

  • Alarms HQ

58 Rhodesville Avenue, Greendale, Harare
Tel: 024-2-443937-9

Website: https://www.safeguard.co.zw/

Organisation Structure

Safeguard consists of 4 main companies;

  • Safeguard Security
  • Safeguard Alarms
  • Safeguard Investigations
  • Safeguard Engineering

Events

2018 - Megafest National Awards, Outstanding Security Company of the Year

Further Reading

