Difference between revisions of "Sailos Vengai Tandandi"

In July 2018, Sailos Vengai Tandandi was elected to Ward 18 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1050 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Masvingo RDC with 1050 votes, beating Benard Gonho of MDC-Alliance with 569 votes, Zivanai Chiombererwa of BZA with 140 votes and Jefuri Manyangadzeof PRC with 45 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

