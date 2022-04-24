Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Saintfloew"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              =  Saintfloew<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              =  Saintfloew.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                = Saintfloew Biography
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        =  Tawanda Mambo<!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        =  <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Being a musician
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  {{URL|https://www.facebook.com/saintfloewofficial/}}
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 +
 
'''Saintfloew''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] singer and songwriter signed to [[Holy Ten]]'s Samanyanga Sounds music label.
 
'''Saintfloew''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] singer and songwriter signed to [[Holy Ten]]'s Samanyanga Sounds music label.
  
Line 35: Line 118:
 
|keywords= Saintfloew, Saintfloew real name, Saintfloew Biography, Saintfloew age
 
|keywords= Saintfloew, Saintfloew real name, Saintfloew Biography, Saintfloew age
 
|description= Saintfloew is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter signed to Holy Ten's Samanyanga Sounds music label.
 
|description= Saintfloew is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter signed to Holy Ten's Samanyanga Sounds music label.
|image=  
+
|image= Saintfloew.jpg
 
|image_alt= Saintfloew Biography
 
|image_alt= Saintfloew Biography
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Musicians]]

Latest revision as of 15:55, 24 April 2022

Saintfloew
Saintfloew Biography
BornTawanda Mambo
Known forBeing a musician
Websitewww.facebook.com/saintfloewofficial/


Saintfloew is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter signed to Holy Ten's Samanyanga Sounds music label.

Background

HE is from Chitungwiza.[1]

Real Name

Saintfloew's real name is Tawanda Mambo.[2]

Age

He was born in 1997.[1]

Career

Saintfloew released a joint EP with Holy Ten titled Juta Pipo.

He met Holy Ten after he had posted on his IG story that all upcoming artists should send their demos to his email because he was starting a record label. Saintfloew sent him a demo of Gundamwenda and his response was that he would invest.

When Holy Ten came back from Ghana and a tour in the UK after four months the two met and started making music.[1]

Discography

EPs

  • Juta Pipo

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Q and A with the freshest hope for Zim hip-hop and Gundamwenda hitmaker- Saintfloew, Zimcelebs, Published: December 6, 2021, Retrieved: April 24, 2022
  2. Godwin Mungwadzi, Check Out The Music Video For "Gundamwenda" By Holy Ten's New Artist Saintfloew, Greedy South, Published: October 28, 2021, Retrieved: April 24, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Saintfloew&oldid=116922"