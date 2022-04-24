Difference between revisions of "Saintfloew"
'''Saintfloew''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] singer and songwriter signed to [[Holy Ten]]'s Samanyanga Sounds music label.
|keywords= Saintfloew, Saintfloew real name, Saintfloew Biography, Saintfloew age
|description= Saintfloew is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter signed to Holy Ten's Samanyanga Sounds music label.
[[Category:Zimbabwean Musicians]]
Latest revision as of 15:55, 24 April 2022
|Saintfloew
|Born
|Tawanda Mambo
|Known for
|Being a musician
|Website
|www
Saintfloew is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter signed to Holy Ten's Samanyanga Sounds music label.
Background
HE is from Chitungwiza.[1]
Real Name
Saintfloew's real name is Tawanda Mambo.[2]
Age
He was born in 1997.[1]
Career
Saintfloew released a joint EP with Holy Ten titled Juta Pipo.
He met Holy Ten after he had posted on his IG story that all upcoming artists should send their demos to his email because he was starting a record label. Saintfloew sent him a demo of Gundamwenda and his response was that he would invest.
When Holy Ten came back from Ghana and a tour in the UK after four months the two met and started making music.[1]
Discography
EPs
- Juta Pipo
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Q and A with the freshest hope for Zim hip-hop and Gundamwenda hitmaker- Saintfloew, Zimcelebs, Published: December 6, 2021, Retrieved: April 24, 2022
- ↑ Godwin Mungwadzi, Check Out The Music Video For "Gundamwenda" By Holy Ten's New Artist Saintfloew, Greedy South, Published: October 28, 2021, Retrieved: April 24, 2022