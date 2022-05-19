Difference between revisions of "Saiwe Chimbetu"
|Saiwe Chimbetu
|Born
|September 7, 1987
|Occupation
|Footballer
|Employer
|Herentals Football Club
|Spouse(s)
|Mr Mhlanga
|Parent(s)
|Relatives
|Tryson Chimbetu, Sulumani Chimbetu, Wilmore Chimbetu
Saiwe Chimbetu is a Zimbabwean musician. She is the daughter of the late Dendera musician Simon Chimbetu. Saiwe is the leader of the True Vine band.
Background
She is a young sister to Sulumani Chimbetu who is also a musician. Saiwe has sisters Memory and Hazel who together with her cousin sisters Blessy and Mirriam; formed the core of the True Vine band in 2012.[1]
Saiwe Chimbetu's husband is Mr Mhlanga. She said her husband is her manager.[2]
Career
Saiwe Chimbetu honed her skills as a backing vocalist of the late Sam Mtukudzi's AY Band.[2]
Discography
Albums
- Shoko RaJehovha (2011)
- Simba Rekutenda (2014)
