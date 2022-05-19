Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Saiwe Chimbetu"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Saiwe Chimbetu <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals =...")
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 35: Line 35:
 
     | years_active      =  
 
     | years_active      =  
 
     | era                =  
 
     | era                =  
     | employer          = [[Herentals Football Club]]
+
     | employer          =
 
     | organization      =  
 
     | organization      =  
 
     | agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 
     | agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
Line 93: Line 93:
  
 
Saiwe Chimbetu honed her skills as a backing vocalist of the late [[Sam Mtukudzi]]'s AY Band.<ref name="HM"/>
 
Saiwe Chimbetu honed her skills as a backing vocalist of the late [[Sam Mtukudzi]]'s AY Band.<ref name="HM"/>
 +
 +
==Awards==
 +
 +
In September 2014, she won at the Permican Awards.<ref name="B">[https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-54388-article-prophet+makandiwa+awards+musicians.html Prophet Makandiwa awards musicians], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: September 22, 2014, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref>
  
 
==Discography==
 
==Discography==
Line 100: Line 104:
 
*''Shoko RaJehovha'' (2011)
 
*''Shoko RaJehovha'' (2011)
 
*''Simba Rekutenda'' (2014)
 
*''Simba Rekutenda'' (2014)
 +
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= About Saiwe Chimbetu -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Saiwe Chimbetu, Saiwe Chimbetu Biography, Saiwe Chimbetu Albums, Sulumani Chimbetu sister
 +
|description= Saiwe Chimbetu is a Zimbabwean musician. She is the daughter of the late Dendera musician Simon Chimbetu. Saiwe is the leader of the True Vine band.
 +
|image=
 +
|image_alt= Saiwe Chimbetu Biography
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Female Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Female Musicians]]

Revision as of 14:12, 19 May 2022

Saiwe Chimbetu
Born (1987-09-07) September 7, 1987 (age 34)
OccupationFootballer
Spouse(s)Mr Mhlanga
Parent(s)
RelativesTryson Chimbetu, Sulumani Chimbetu, Wilmore Chimbetu


Saiwe Chimbetu is a Zimbabwean musician. She is the daughter of the late Dendera musician Simon Chimbetu. Saiwe is the leader of the True Vine band.

Background

She is a young sister to Sulumani Chimbetu who is also a musician. Saiwe has sisters Memory and Hazel who together with her cousin sisters Blessy and Mirriam; formed the core of the True Vine band in 2012.[1]

Saiwe Chimbetu's husband is Mr Mhlanga. She said her husband is her manager.[2]

Career

Saiwe Chimbetu honed her skills as a backing vocalist of the late Sam Mtukudzi's AY Band.[2]

Awards

In September 2014, she won at the Permican Awards.[3]

Discography

Albums

  • Shoko RaJehovha (2011)
  • Simba Rekutenda (2014)

References

  1. Saiwe Chimbetu breaks new ground, The Herald, Published: September 11, 2012, Retrieved: May 19, 2022
  2. 2.0 2.1 Saiwe Chimbetu resurfaces, H-Metro, Published: October 11, 2017, Retrieved: May 19, 2022
  3. Prophet Makandiwa awards musicians, Bulawayo24, Published: September 22, 2014, Retrieved: May 19, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Saiwe_Chimbetu&oldid=117954"