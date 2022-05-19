|description= Saiwe Chimbetu is a Zimbabwean musician. She is the daughter of the late Dendera musician Simon Chimbetu. Saiwe is the leader of the True Vine band.

Background

She is a young sister to Sulumani Chimbetu who is also a musician. Saiwe has sisters Memory and Hazel who together with her cousin sisters Blessy and Mirriam; formed the core of the True Vine band in 2012.[1]

Saiwe Chimbetu's husband is Mr Mhlanga. She said her husband is her manager.[2]

Career

Saiwe Chimbetu honed her skills as a backing vocalist of the late Sam Mtukudzi's AY Band.[2]

Awards

In September 2014, she won at the Permican Awards.[3]

Discography

Albums

Shoko RaJehovha (2011)

(2011) Simba Rekutenda (2014)