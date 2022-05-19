Pindula

Saiwe Chimbetu
Saiwe Chimbetu Biography
Born (1987-09-07) September 7, 1987 (age 34)
Occupation: Musician
Spouse(s)Mr Mhlanga
Parent(s)
RelativesTryson Chimbetu, Sulumani Chimbetu, Wilmore Chimbetu


Saiwe Chimbetu is a Zimbabwean musician. She is the daughter of the late Dendera musician Simon Chimbetu. Saiwe is the leader of the True Vine band.

Background

She is a young sister to Sulumani Chimbetu who is also a musician. Saiwe has sisters Memory and Hazel who together with her cousin sisters Blessy and Mirriam; formed the core of the True Vine band in 2012.[1]

Saiwe Chimbetu's husband is Mr Mhlanga. She said her husband is her manager.[2]

Career

Saiwe Chimbetu honed her skills as a backing vocalist of the late Sam Mtukudzi's AY Band.[2]

Awards

In September 2014, she won at the Permican Awards.[3]

Discography

Albums

  • Shoko RaJehovha (2011)
  • Simba Rekutenda (2014)

References

  1. Saiwe Chimbetu breaks new ground, The Herald, Published: September 11, 2012, Retrieved: May 19, 2022
  2. 2.0 2.1 Saiwe Chimbetu resurfaces, H-Metro, Published: October 11, 2017, Retrieved: May 19, 2022
  3. Prophet Makandiwa awards musicians, Bulawayo24, Published: September 22, 2014, Retrieved: May 19, 2022
