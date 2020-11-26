

Sakhile "the Desert Queen" Dube is a Zimbabwean model who was crowned the 2020 Zimbabwe Miss Tourism at the inaugural pageant held at The Venue in Avondale, Harare on 24 November 2020.

Education

Sakhile is the epitome of beauty and brains, she is currently pursuing her psychology degree at the Women’s University in Africa. She got her modelling certificate with Size 4 Modelling Agency.

Career

“I have always been a runway model,”

“I tried to enter into a beauty pageant in 2017 as I participated at the Miss Zimbabwe World, but did not make it after just managing to finish in the final 16. I haven’t taken part in any pageant after that, but I would like to announce that I am back on stage.”

“I am happy to win this title and perseverance pays, now I am representing the country and hope to bring the crown home. I took part in fashion shows in Milan (Italy) and South Africa in 2017,” she said

The beauty queen is a prominent feature in the modeling industry, she has progressed so much in the last couple of years. In 2018 she was crowned the Face of Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW) 2018[1] and then in 2019 Sakhile also represented the country at the Miss Africa International 2019 which was held in Cairo, Egypt. The Miss Africa international which was held in April was Dube’s first global pageant. She also won the Miss Inyathi in Bulawayo in 2015.

The versatile model also starred in Winky D’s video for Kasong kejecha, and she also has been working with a number of local brands to enhance her portfolio.

Sakhile is set to represent the country at the tourism international pageant hosted by Golden International Cooperation in China in December 2020.

She was also the brand ambassador for Brayzz Africa in 2017. Also being a brand ambassador for hair brand, Cinderella is an achievement for her considering what comes along with it.

Awards

2020 Zimbabwe Miss Tourism winner

Most Promising Award at the Zimbabwe Models Awards 2018

Miss Inyathi in Bulawayo in 2015

Picture Gallery

File:Sakhile Dube.jpg File:Dube Sakhile.jpg













References