Sakina Kamwendo is an award-winning South African media personality.

Career

Sakina Kamwendo's first job as a radio presenter was at Radio Eldos, a community station in Eldorado Park. Her big break came when Talk Radio 702 allowed her to screen calls for the overnight show but soon progressed to producing weekend and then early breakfast shows while still having a full-time job at the Maths Centre. When she was offered the position of Traffic Reporter on the David O'Sullivan Show, she decided to quit Maths Centre to concentrate on broadcasting full time.

She was the host of SAfm’s flagship show AMLive which was aired between 6 to and 9 am weekdays. she is now presenting Update at Noon between 12:00 and 13:00 on weekdays. Prior to SAfm, Sakina also had stints at Metro FM where she hosted Metro Fm Talk with Sakina.[1]

Forum At 8 breakfast Show

Awards

Her show Metro Fm Talk with Sakina was voted the Best News & Actuality Show at the MTN Radio Awards 2013 and 2014.[1]

References