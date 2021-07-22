Difference between revisions of "Sakubva 1 Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Manicaland Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Association of...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[Manicaland Province]]
|−
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web: <br/>
|+
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|+
|+
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|Line 50:
|Line 53:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 10:53, 22 July 2021
Sakubva 1 Secondary School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province.
Sakubva High School is a day school located within Sakubva high density township in Mutare, Zimbabwe. Formerly Sakubva Secondary School but now called Sakubva High School (alias Dangwe), it is also referred to as Sakubva 1 High School. It is the oldest secondary school in Sakubva township. It produced a number of prominent students from the township. Students typically walk to school, in some instances students walk long distances to school.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Mutare Airport, Mutare.
Telephone: 02060455
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Sakubva High School is a day school located within Sakubva high density township in Mutare, Zimbabwe. Formerly Sakubva Secondary School but now called Sakubva High School (alias Dangwe), it is also referred to as Sakubva 1 High School. It is the oldest secondary school in Sakubva township. It produced a number of prominent students from the township. Students typically walk to school, in some instances students walk long distances to school.
Since its establishment the school has a history of academic excellence and producing outstanding members of the society, producing the best academic results in Mutare urban. The school enrolled its first A' level (form 5) students in 1988. It is one of the best A' level schools in the province, a standard which has been maintained until today. Year after year Sakubva High School remains the best day school in the province.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template