Latest revision as of 11:14, 22 July 2021
Sakubva 1 Secondary School (now Sakubva High School, also Dangwe) is in Mutare, Manicaland Province. It is the oldest secondary school in Sakubva township. It produced a number of prominent students from the township.
Location
Address: Mutare Airport, PO Box 3059, Mutare.
Telephone: 0206 0455, 0206 8375.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
The school has always had a history of academic excellence and producing outstanding members of the society, producing the best academic results in Mutare urban.
In 1988, the first A' level students were enrolled. It is one of the best A' level schools in the province.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.