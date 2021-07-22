In 1988 , the first A' level students were enrolled . It is one of the best A' level schools in the province.

Sakubva High School is a day school located within Sakubva high density township in Mutare, Zimbabwe. Formerly Sakubva Secondary School but now called Sakubva High School (alias Dangwe), it is also referred to as Sakubva 1 High School. It is the oldest secondary school in Sakubva township. It produced a number of prominent students from the township. Students typically walk to school , in some instances students walk long distances to school .

Sakubva High School is a day school located within Sakubva high density township in Mutare, Zimbabwe. Formerly Sakubva Secondary School but now called Sakubva High School (alias Dangwe), it is also referred to as Sakubva 1 High School . It is the oldest secondary school in Sakubva township. It produced a number of prominent students from the township. Students typically walk to school, in some instances students walk long distances to school.

'''Sakubva 1 Secondary School''' (now Sakubva High School, also ''Dangwe'') is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]]. It is the oldest secondary school in [[ Sakubva ]] township. It produced a number of prominent students from the township.

Location

Address: Mutare Airport, PO Box 3059, Mutare.

Telephone: 0206 0455, 0206 8375.

History

The school has always had a history of academic excellence and producing outstanding members of the society, producing the best academic results in Mutare urban.

In 1988, the first A' level students were enrolled. It is one of the best A' level schools in the province.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

