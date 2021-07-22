Pindula

'''Sakubva 2 Secondary School''', also '''Rushingo High School''', is in Paulington, [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]].
 
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' Chineta Road Culdesac, Sakubva, PO Box 3026, [[Mutare]].  <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
'''Telephone:''' (020) 64608 <br/>
Cell: <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Staff,  
 
Staff,  
 
* courses offered, to what levels.  
 
* courses offered, to what levels.  
 
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Revision as of 11:24, 22 July 2021

Sakubva 2 Secondary School, also Rushingo High School, is in Paulington, Mutare, Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Chineta Road Culdesac, Sakubva, PO Box 3026, Mutare.
Telephone: (020) 64608
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

