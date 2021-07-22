Difference between revisions of "Sakubva 2 Secondary School"
Manicaland Province
|+
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See Association of Trust Schools.
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
==Location==
==Location==
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:
Web: <br/>
|+
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Staff,
Staff,
* courses offered, to what levels.
* courses offered, to what levels.
==Events==
==Events==
Sakubva 2 Secondary School, also Rushingo High School, is in Paulington, Mutare, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chineta Road Culdesac, Sakubva, PO Box 3026, Mutare.
Telephone: (020) 64608
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
