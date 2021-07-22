Difference between revisions of "Sakubva 2 Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
==Location==
==Location==
'''Address:''' Chineta Road Culdesac, Sakubva, PO Box 3026, [[Mutare]]. <br/>
'''Address:''' Chineta Road Culdesac, Sakubva, PO Box 3026, [[Mutare]]. <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:''' (020) 64608 <br/>
|+
'''Telephone:''' (020) 64608<br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
|Line 34:
|Line 34:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 49:
|Line 43:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 11:26, 22 July 2021
Sakubva 2 Secondary School, also Rushingo High School, is in Paulington, Mutare, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chineta Road Culdesac, Sakubva, PO Box 3026, Mutare.
Telephone: (020) 64608, 077 416 6257.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.