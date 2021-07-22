Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sakubva 2 Secondary School"

Page Discussion
 
Line 8: Line 8:
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
 
'''Address:''' Chineta Road Culdesac, Sakubva, PO Box 3026, [[Mutare]].  <br/>
 
'''Address:''' Chineta Road Culdesac, Sakubva, PO Box 3026, [[Mutare]].  <br/>
'''Telephone:''' (020) 64608 <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' (020) 64608, 077 416 6257. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
Line 34: Line 34:
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
Line 49: Line 43:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
 
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 11:26, 22 July 2021

Sakubva 2 Secondary School, also Rushingo High School, is in Paulington, Mutare, Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Chineta Road Culdesac, Sakubva, PO Box 3026, Mutare.
Telephone: (020) 64608, 077 416 6257.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Sakubva_2_Secondary_School&oldid=108563"