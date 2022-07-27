Sam Dauya was a Zimbabwean and founder of Dynamos Football Club, a football team, which was founded in 1963 and is based in Harare.[1]

Background

Sam was born to Malawian parents in Waterfalls, Zimbabwe, on October 22, 1937. He was married to the late Chipo Judith Banda and had three surviving children at the time of his death, Terry, Caroline and Jackie. He had eight grandchildren Tim, Will, Jon, Theo, Eli, Malachi, Livia and Jonathan. He attended St Michael's School as a student.

Career

His first job following the completion of his studies was as a credit controller at Zimbabwe Furnishers, which at the time was owned by Teddy Cohen. Sam began thinking of starting his own soccer team in the early 1960s, after authorities in what was then known as Rhodesia started a professional football in 1962 composed exclusively of white players and blacks were not permitted to play on the Rhodesian teams. Coincidentally, two black football teams, Salisbury City and Salisbury United, were disbanded at approximately this time and Dauya approached members of the defunct teams about starting a new football club for black players.

Dynamos Football Club was officially founded in 1963, composed of players from black townships surrounding Harare. Dauya personally designed the team's first logo and wrote the club's constitution.

Death

Sam Dauya died at a private hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, on May 11, 2008, at the age of 70. He died just one day after Dynamos Football Club had defeated the defending African champions, Etoile du Sahel.









References