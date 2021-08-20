Samuel Rahamin "Sam" Levy was born in [[Kwekwe]] on 9 October 1929 to a Jewish family.<ref name="herald"/> He was married to [[Gloria Levy]] and the two had four children: [[Isaac Levy|Isaac]], [[Julia Levy|Julia]], [[Maurice Levy|Maurice]] and [[Raymond Levy|Raymond]]. He was brother to [[Joe Levy]] . <br/>

Sam Levy was a businessman and property developer who constructed the popular Sam Levy Village, an upmarket shopping mall in the northern suburb of Borrowdale that resembled an English town setting. He was counted among the richest in Zimbabwe at the time of his death.[1] is one of the most celebrated business people in Zimbabwe.

Background

Samuel Rahamin "Sam" Levy was born in Kwekwe on 9 October 1929 to a Jewish family.[1] He was married to Gloria Levy and the two had four children: Isaac, Julia, Maurice and Raymond. He was brother to Joe Levy.

He went to Prince Edward High School.



Career

Levy was one of the most influential business people of his generation and had a number of business interests in the country. Arguably the Sam Levy Village which is a very prominent shopping mall situated in Borrowdale.[1] It is speculated that he built the mall without the approval of the city council in the 1990s and only regularised the mall when he was threatened with demolition by the city fathers with the assistance of Joseph Msika who was the then Minister of local government.[2] He also has a shopping complex in Kadoma as well as houses. Around the 1960's, he established Macey's supermarket group. Around the same time, he also had a farm in Nyanga which specialised in the production of fruits.[3] In 1973, Levy acquired Duly’s Angwa Street property (Ximex Mall) from London County Properties for $1,5 million which was said to have been the biggest property deal at that time. In 1975 he contested in the Salisbury elections and was elected councillor for ward 8 (Waterfalls).

Picture Gallery

ZB Branch at Sam Levy Village

Scene at the Village

Accolades

Lifetime Achievement Award

Philanthropy

He is said to have been involved with the Child Survival Trust together with Kiki Divaris















