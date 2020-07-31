Difference between revisions of "Sam Malaba"

Sam Malaba

Somkhosi Mahamba Temba Malaba was a Zimbabwean business executive who was a former Chief Executive Officer of Agribank before his retirement on 31 January 2020. He was also a former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC). He was instrumental in the Lima Debt conversations in 2015-2017.

Education

Mr Malaba was an economist who obtained a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree from the University of Zimbabwe. He furthered his studies in the United Kingdom where he acquired a Masters in Economics from the University of Manchester.

Career

Mr Sam Malaba was the CEO of Agribank for 16 years and retired on 31 January 2020. He was appointed CEO in May 2004 after serving as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) for six years from August 1998 to April 2004. His appointment as RBZ Deputy Governor came after 16 years of service at different senior levels within the Central Bank.

He has also served on secondment to Government as Secretary in the National Economic Planning Commission under the Office of the President and Cabinet from 1996 to 1997.

He was the vice chair of the Sadc/DFRC board of trustees from 2008 to 2009, Lupane State University council chair since 2007, Institute of Bankers (Zimbabwe) council chair from 2008 to 2014 and Fidelity Printers & Refiners Limited director from 1998 to 2004.

He also sat on the Deposit Protection Scheme board from 1998 to 2004, St Lucia Park board from 2000 to 2004, PTA Bank 1993 to 1995, Zimbabwe Development Bank board 1988 to 1993 and was the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe president from 2014 to 2016.[1]

Death

Somkhosi Mahamba Temba Malaba died on 30 July 2020. He had been suffering from kidney illness for the past 12 years.[2]













