Sam Mataure

Sam Mataure is well known drummer and music promoter based in Zimbabwe. He is well known for being part of the famous Oliver Mtukudzi's Black Spirits musical band.

Background

Sam Maraure was born and bred in Mutare.[1]

Personal Life

Although he has never been married, Sam Mataure has a daughter. He had his daughter when he was 24 years old.[1]

Mataure's Music Career

He started his career in 1985 after finishing his Ordinary Level at Mutare Boys High School.

In his early years, he worked for a number of groups, Ekhaya and Band Shato in Mutare.



He claims his breakthrough came in 1994 when he moved to Harare where he worked with the likes of Chiwoniso Maraire, Mbuya Beaulah Dyoko, Sekuru Gora, Andy Brown, and Clive Malunga as a session musician.[1]

In 1997, Mataure was part of the popular musical group The Storm which was led by the late Andy Brown. In this group, Mataure rubbed shoulders with some of the great musicians such as the late Chiwoniso Maraire and Adam Chisvo.[2]

Mataure joined Oliver Tuku Mtukudzi's Black Spirits in 2007. He initially worked as a drummer. In December 2009, Mataure was sacked by Oliver Mtukudzi as a drummer during a massive reshuffle and landed the post of temporary manager for the Black Spirits band.[3] He was subsequently promote to the position of manager of the band in 2009. During his period as manager, he has organised a number of events as the manager of an internationally acclaimed musical band.

He left for South Africa. In South Africa, he had successful stints with the likes of Louis Mhlanga, Judith Sephuma, Steve Dyer, Thandiswa Mazwai and Dorothy Masuka, among others.[1]

Roles as Manager at Tuku Music

One of the major successes of Mataure as a manager was in the organisation of the Mtukudzi Tribute concert in September 2013. Furthermore, Mataure was also the man behind the successful hosting of Oliver Mtukudzi's 60th birthday which was hosted at Glamis Arena in Harare. The event international artists such as Zahara from South Africa sharing the stage with Oliver Mtukudzi. The event attracted well over 10 000 fans who thronged the venue to celebrate the expoloits of Tuku as he is affectionately known by his fans.[4]

The Greatest Hits concert held in April 2014 at the Harare International Conference Centre was also organised under the leadership of Sam Mataure as manager.[5]





Collaborations

Besides working working with Oliver Mtukudzi for the better part of his career in music, Mataure collaborated with other local and international artists due to his rare talent especially on the drums. He at one point in time played the drums for Victor Kunonga and his Alliance Francaise band.He also worked with the late Andy Brown's The Storm musical group before starting his long career with the Black Spirits.[3]

Credits

Works with Other Artists

2011 Acoustic Africa in Concert- Oliver Mtukudzi- Percusion\Management 2008 Rebel Woman- Chiwoniso Maraire- Drums 2006 World Traveler - Louis Mhlanga - Drums 2005 Zabalaza - Thandiswa Mazwai - Drums 2004 Qhubeka- Mahube- Drums 2003 Greatest Hits - Oliver Mtukudzi - Booking, Drums 2003 United We Stand- Musik Ye Afrika- Drums, Percussion 2002 Bvuma/Tolerance- Oliver Mtukudzi- Drums 2002 Down South in Africa- Steve Dyer- Drums 2002 Shanda- Oliver Mtukudzi- Drums, 2002 Vhunze Moto- Oliver Mtukudzi- Drums 2001 Neria- Oliver Mtukudzi- Drums 2000 Ancient Voices- Chiwoniso Maraire- Drums 2000 Paivepo - Oliver Mtukudzi- Drums [6]

Health Issues

In 2019, during a tour of the United States, he suffered a mild stroke on tour with Thomas Mapfumo’s band The Blacks Unlimited. He had just joined the band, a few months before Oliver Mtukudzi’s death in 2019. He returned to Zimbabwe from the US after spending one month in hospital.

Sam Mataure said he had parted ways with Mtukudzi on health grounds. He was first diagnosed with heart complications in 2017, during a South African tour.[1]