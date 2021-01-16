Sam Phillips was a South African revered actor, director, producer, writer, and music composer who featured in well-known productions including Phamokate, Backstage, Soul City, The Wild, and Isibaya.

Career

Sam Phillips was one of the first faces to appear on SABC TV 2 in 1980.

He has also featured in international plays like Athol Fugard's Master Herold and The Boys in New Orleans.

Death

He died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by his agency Gaenor Artiste Management.