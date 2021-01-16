Among many others, his greatest achievements include being nominated for an Oscar, playing the lead in ''Senzeni Na?'' which was nominated for Best Short Story by the American Film Institution (AFI) in 1990.<ref name="T"/>

One of his latest works was being part of the critically acclaimed Netflix series, ''Kings Of Joburg''. In the hit drama series created by Ferguson Films, Sam played the character of Shona Ferguson's father, who plays the lead role of Simon Masire.<ref name="T">[https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2021-01-16-veteran-phamokate-actor-dr-sam-phillips-dies-aged-72/ Veteran 'Phamokate' actor Dr Sam Phillips dies, aged 72], ''Times Live'', Published: January 16, 2021, Retrieved: January 16, 2021</ref>

He has also featured in international plays like Athol Fugard's '' Master Herold '' and '' The Boys in New Orleans '' . <ref name="E">[https://ewn.co.za/2021/01/16/actor-sam-phillips-dies ACTOR SAM PHILLIPS DIES], ''EWN'', Published: January 16, 2021, Retrieved: January 16, 2021</ref>

Sam Phillips was one of the first faces to appear on SABC TV 2 in 1980. He played an important role in educating South Africans about HIV/Aids as one of the leads in ''Soul City'' and other shows like ''Phamokate''. He also featured in numerous programmes including religious ones such as ''Monna wa Cyrene'' and ''Ibali lika Yona''.<ref name="T"/>

Sam Phillips was a South African revered actor, director, producer, writer, and music composer who featured in well-known productions including Phamokate, Backstage, Soul City, The Wild, and Isibaya.

Career

Kings of Joburg

Awards

Death

He died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by his agency Gaenor Artiste Management.