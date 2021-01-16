|description= Sam Phillips was a South African actor, director, producer, writer, and music composer. He died on 16 January 2021. His death was confirmed by his agency Gaenor Artiste Management.

He went on to play the role of Tiro, Harriet's ([[Connie Ferguson]]) father on the Mzansi Magic drama, ''The Queen''.

Between 2011 and 2012, he starred as ''Kgosi Rratladi Tladi'', the wise chief of the Tladi clan, in the M-Net soap opera ''The Wild''.

Phillips has collaborated with Connie and [[Shona Ferguson]] before.

One of his latest works was being part of the critically acclaimed Netflix series, ''Kings Of Joburg''. In the hit drama series created by Ferguson Films, Sam played the character of Shona Ferguson's father, who plays the lead role of Simon Masire.

Sam Phillips was one of the first faces to appear on SABC TV 2 in 1980. He played an important role in educating South Africans about HIV/Aids as one of the leads in ''Soul City'' and other shows like ''Phamokate''. He also featured in numerous programmes including religious ones such as ''Monna wa Cyrene'' and ''Ibali lika Yona''.

[[File:Sam_Phillips.png|thumb|Sam Phillips]] '''Sam Phillips''' was a South African revered actor, director, producer, writer, and music composer who featured in well-known productions including ''Phamokate'', ''Backstage'', ''Soul City'', ''The Wild'', and ''Isibaya''.

Education

He attended Langa High School in Cape Town.[1]

Career

His acting career began in the theatre space back when he attended Langa High School in Cape Town.

In his twenties, he joined the non-racial People’s Space Theatre in 1974 and starred in the first multi-racial production Lysistrata at the Space.

He moved to Johannesburg in the ’80s when he decided to make the switch and join the television industry.[1]

Sam Phillips was one of the first faces to appear on SABC TV 2 in 1980. He played an important role in educating South Africans about HIV/Aids as one of the leads in Soul City and other shows like Phamokate. He also featured in numerous programmes including religious ones such as Monna wa Cyrene and Ibali lika Yona.[2]

He has also featured in international plays like Athol Fugard's Master Herold and The Boys in New Orleans.[3]

Kings of Joburg

One of his latest works was being part of the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Kings Of Joburg. In the hit drama series created by Ferguson Films, Sam played the character of Shona Ferguson's father, who plays the lead role of Simon Masire.[2]

The Wild

Phillips has collaborated with Connie and Shona Ferguson before.

Between 2011 and 2012, he starred as Kgosi Rratladi Tladi, the wise chief of the Tladi clan, in the M-Net soap opera The Wild. [1]

The Queen

He went on to play the role of Tiro, Harriet’s (Connie Ferguson) father on the Mzansi Magic drama, The Queen.[1]

Awards

Among many others, his greatest achievements include being nominated for an Oscar, playing the lead in Senzeni Na? which was nominated for Best Short Story by the American Film Institution (AFI) in 1990.[2]

Death

He died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by his agency Gaenor Artiste Management.