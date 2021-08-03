|description= Samantha Mtukudzi is the daughter of Oliver and Daisy Mtukudzi.

In January 2020, Nengomasha through his lawyers indicated his intention to challenge Samantha Mtukudzi's application.<ref name="NZ"> Mary Taruvinga, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/mtukudzis-daughter-footballer-legend-nengomasha-divorce-row-drags-on/ Mtukudzi’s Daughter, Footballer Legend Nengomasha Divorce Row Drags On], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: January 16, 2020, Retrieved: August 3, 2021</ref><ref name="Herald">Yeukai Karengezeka, [https://www.herald.co.zw/nengomasha-contests-divorce/ Nengomasha contests divorce], ''The Herald'', Published: January 16, 2020, Retrieved: August 3, 2021</ref>

She asked the [[High Court]] to order their houses in South Africa and Zimbabwe to be sold, with the money being shared equally. Mtukudzi however asked the court to allow her to hang on to the furniture.<ref name="ZL"/>

Background

Samantha Mtukudzi was kicked out by Oliver Mtukudzi for eloping with Tinashe Nengomasha. Although he denied it at the time, Tuku’s publicist Shepherd Mutamba confirmed in a book titled Tuku Backstage that Tuku had indeed kicked her out when she got pregnant.[1]

Age

Samantha was born in 1982.[2]

Children

Samantha has two children from her marriage with Tinashe Nengomasha: [3]

Marriage To Tinashe Nengomasha

Tinashe Nengomasha and Samantha Mtukudzi married on Christmas Eve in 2011.[4]

Divorce

In 2019, Samantha Mtukudzi filed for divorce from Tinashe Nengomasha. In court papers, Mtukudzi said that they had been living apart for over two years after the relationship broke down.

She asked the High Court to order their houses in South Africa and Zimbabwe to be sold, with the money being shared equally. Mtukudzi however asked the court to allow her to hang on to the furniture.[3]

In January 2020, Nengomasha through his lawyers indicated his intention to challenge Samantha Mtukudzi's application.[5][6]

Music Career

In 2018, Samantha Mtukudzi returned to Zimbabwe and joined her father's band the Black Spirits as a backing vocalist. Alongside her half-sister Sandra, Samantha helped with the arrangement of the female background vocals of the 1999 release of Oliver Mtukudzi's album Tuku Music which was hailed as instrumental in catapulting the Zimbabwean music guru to international superstardom.[1]

