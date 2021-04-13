Difference between revisions of "Samantha Rusare"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Samantha Rusare''' is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo where she presents the programme ''Get Lifted''. ==Career== Rusare hosts ''Get Lift...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 13:28, 13 April 2021
Samantha Rusare is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo where she presents the programme Get Lifted.
Career
Rusare hosts Get Lifted on ZiFM Stereo. The Sunday programme was nominated for the Trumpet Africa Gospel Music Awards (Tagma) in 2016. The programme was nominated under the Best Gospel Radio Programme category together with Sunday Gospel of Kenya’s Milele FM, VOC of Swaziland’s Mphefumulo Wami and Moment of Delivery of Radio Christian Voice from Zambia. The programme was previously nominated for the Permican awards in the Best Gospel Radio Gospel Show category, as well as the Courageous Gospel Awards and the Zimbuzz Gospel Awards.[1]
References
- ↑ ZiFM Stereo nominated for award, NewsDay, Published: May 26, 2016, Retrieved: April 13, 2021