Samantha Rusare began her broadcasting career at [[ZBC]]'s [[Sport FM]] (now [[Classic 263]]) before she joined [[AB Communications]]. She became a household name on ZiFM Stereo where she worked as a radio presenter for "The Sunday Breakfast" show and other current affairs programmes. Samantha then joined [[Zimpapers Television Network]] (ZTN) in March 2019 as a newscaster.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=733761404167940&id=270924480451637 Talent Watch Zimbabwe], ''Facebook'', Published: March 5, 2021, Retrieved: April 13, 2021</ref>

Rusare hosts ''Get Lifted'' on ZiFM Stereo. The Sunday programme was nominated for the Trumpet Africa Gospel Music Awards (Tagma) in 2016. The programme was nominated under the Best Gospel Radio Programme category together with Sunday Gospel of Kenya’s Milele FM, VOC of Swaziland’s Mphefumulo Wami and Moment of Delivery of Radio Christian Voice from Zambia. The programme was previously nominated for the Permican awards in the Best Gospel Radio Gospel Show category, as well as the Courageous Gospel Awards and the Zimbuzz Gospel Awards.<ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2016/05/zifm-stereo-nominated-award/ ZiFM Stereo nominated for award], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 26, 2016, Retrieved: April 13, 2021</ref>

'''Samantha Rusare''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] media personality who works for [[ZTN]] as a newscaster. Previously she worked for [[ZiFM Stereo]] where she presented the programme ''Get Lifted''.

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Studies.[1]

Career

