Samia Suluhu Hassan is a Tanzanian politician. She was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president following the death of John Magufuli.

Background

Husband

She married Hafidh Ameir in 1978. Her husband is known to be an agricultural academic but keeps a low profile. Since Samia became vice-president, the two have not been pictured together.[1]

Children

Samia and her husband have four children with one, Mwanu Hafidh Ameir, who is currently a member of Zanzibar House of Representatives.[1]

Education

Samia Suluhu Hassan studied public administration, first in Tanzania and then as a post-graduate at UK's Manchester University.[1]

Political Career

Suluhu Hassan began her political career in 2000 after she was elected as a special seat member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives and appointed a minister. At the time, she was the only high-ranking female minister in the Cabinet.

After serving two terms, she sought election to the National Assembly in 2010, winning the vote by more than 80%. President Jakaya Kikwete appointed her as the minister of state for union affairs In 2014, she was elected as the vice-chairperson of the Constitutional Assembly tasked with drafting Tanzania's new constitution.

In 2015, Magufuli selected Suluhu Hassan as his running mate — a surprise choice over many more prominent members of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.[2]

In 2005, when she was minister of labour, gender development and children in Zanzibar, she overturned a ban on young mothers returning to school after giving birth.[1]