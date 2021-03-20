|description= Samia Suluhu Hassan is a Tanzanian politician. She was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president following the death of John Magufuli.

'''Samia Suluhu Hassan''' is a Tanzanian politician. She was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president following the death of [[John Magufuli]].

Background

Husband

She married Hafidh Ameir in 1978. Her husband is known to be an agricultural academic but keeps a low profile. Since Samia became vice-president, the two have not been pictured together.[1]

Children

Samia and her husband have four children with their daughter, Mwanu Hafidh Ameir, who is currently a member of Zanzibar House of Representatives. They have one daughter and three sons.[1]

Religion

Samia Suluhu Hassan is a practising Muslim.[2]

Education

Samia Suluhu Hassan graduated from Mzumbe University in 1986 with an Advanced Diploma in Public Administration. She continued on to the University of Manchester where she received a postgraduate diploma in Economics in 1994. In 2015 received a received a Masters in Science in Community Economic Development through a joint program between the Open University of Tanzania and the Southern New Hampshire University.[1][3]

Political Career

Suluhu Hassan began her political career in 2000 after she was elected as a special seat member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives and appointed a minister. At the time, she was the only high-ranking female minister in the Cabinet.

After serving two terms, she sought election to the National Assembly in 2010, winning the vote by more than 80%. President Jakaya Kikwete appointed her as the minister of state for union affairs In 2014, she was elected as the vice-chairperson of the Constitutional Assembly tasked with drafting Tanzania's new constitution.

In 2015, Magufuli selected Suluhu Hassan as his running mate — a surprise choice over many more prominent members of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.[2]

In 2005, when she was minister of labour, gender development and children in Zanzibar, she overturned a ban on young mothers returning to school after giving birth.[1]

In March 2021 she was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president following the death of John Magufuli. She was sworn in to complete Magufuli's second five-year term in office, which began in October 2020 after he won general elections. She became Tanzania's first president born in semi-autonomous Zanzibar.[2]