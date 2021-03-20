In 2005, when she was minister of labour, gender development and children in Zanzibar, she overturned a ban on young mothers returning to school after giving birth.<ref name="B">[https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-56444575 Samia Suluhu Hassan - Tanzania's new president], ''BBC'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 20, 2021</ref>

From 2005-2010 she served as a Minister for Tourism, trade and Investment in Zanzibar and in 2000-2005 a Minister of Youth Employment, Women and Children Development in Zanzibar.<ref name="W">[https://live.worldbank.org/experts/samia-suluhu-hassan Samia Suluhu Hassan], ''World Bank'', Published: No Date Given , Retrieved: March 20, 2021</ref>

She became Tanzania's 10th Vice President and assumed Office on 5 November 2015, under President Dr John Pombe Magufuli. Before she became Vice President she was a Minister of State, Vice Presidents Office in charge of Union Affairs.

Samia Suluhu Hassan is a Tanzanian politician. She was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president following the death of John Magufuli.

Background

Husband

She married Hafidh Ameir in 1978. Her husband is known to be an agricultural academic but keeps a low profile. Since Samia became vice-president, the two have not been pictured together.[1]

Children

Samia and her husband have four children with their daughter, Mwanu Hafidh Ameir, who is currently a member of Zanzibar House of Representatives. They have one daughter and three sons.[1]

Religion

Samia Suluhu Hassan is a practising Muslim.[2]

Education

Samia Suluhu Hassan graduated from Mzumbe University in 1986 with an Advanced Diploma in Public Administration. She continued on to the University of Manchester where she received a postgraduate diploma in Economics in 1994. In 2015 received a received a Masters in Science in Community Economic Development through a joint program between the Open University of Tanzania and the Southern New Hampshire University.[1][3]

Political Career

Suluhu Hassan began her political career in 2000 after she was elected as a special seat member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives and appointed a minister. At the time, she was the only high-ranking female minister in the Cabinet.

After serving two terms, she sought election to the National Assembly in 2010, winning the vote by more than 80%. President Jakaya Kikwete appointed her as the minister of state for union affairs In 2014, she was elected as the vice-chairperson of the Constitutional Assembly tasked with drafting Tanzania's new constitution.

In 2015, Magufuli selected Suluhu Hassan as his running mate — a surprise choice over many more prominent members of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.[2] She became Tanzania's 10th Vice President and assumed Office on 5 November 2015, under President Dr John Pombe Magufuli. Before she became Vice President she was a Minister of State, Vice Presidents Office in charge of Union Affairs.

From 2005-2010 she served as a Minister for Tourism, trade and Investment in Zanzibar and in 2000-2005 a Minister of Youth Employment, Women and Children Development in Zanzibar.[4]

In 2005, when she was minister of labour, gender development and children in Zanzibar, she overturned a ban on young mothers returning to school after giving birth.[1]

In March 2021 she was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president following the death of John Magufuli. She was sworn in to complete Magufuli's second five-year term in office, which began in October 2020 after he won general elections. She became Tanzania's first president born in semi-autonomous Zanzibar.[2]