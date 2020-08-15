Difference between revisions of "Samson Dzinodya"

In July 2018, Samson Dzinodya was elected to Ward 15 Bikita RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1325 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Bikita RDC with 1325 votes, beating Ishmael Kanjera of Zanu-PF with 1237 votes and Michael Manyasha, independent with 141 votes. [1]

Events

