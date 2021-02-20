Pindula

Samson Katsande also known as Chief Nyamukoho was a Zimbabwean traditional leader and businessman. He died on 19 February 2021.

Background

Katsande was born in 1932.[1]

Career

Samson Katsande was installed Chief Nyamukoho in 2001.[1]

Death

Katsande died on 19 February 2021 at his homestead in Mutoko after a long illness.[1]

References

