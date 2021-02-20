Difference between revisions of "Samson Katsande"
Samson Katsande also known as Chief Nyamukoho was a Zimbabwean traditional leader and businessman. He died on 19 February 2021.
Background
Katsande was born in 1932.[1]
Career
Samson Katsande was installed Chief Nyamukoho in 2001.[1]
Death
Katsande died on 19 February 2021 at his homestead in Mutoko after a long illness.[1]
