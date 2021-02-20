The then Home Affairs Minister [[Ignatius Chombo]] said the board would serve for five years instead of the previous three.<ref name="H">Sydney Kawadza, [https://www.herald.co.zw/new-censorship-board-appointed/ New Censorship Board appointed], ''The Herald'', Published: May 24, 2017, Retrieved: February 20, 2021</ref >

Samson Katsande also known as Chief Nyamukoho was a Zimbabwean traditional leader and businessman. He died on 19 February 2021.

Background

Katsande was born in 1932.[1]

Career

Samson Katsande was installed Chief Nyamukoho in 2001.[1] In 2017 he was appointed to the Board of Censors which had the task of regulating public entertainment in the digital age. The appointment was in terms of the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act Chapter 10:4. The board was chaired by Aeneas Chigwedere with Mrs Konzani Ncube as his deputy.

Other members apart from Chief Nyamukoho included Charity Charamba, Bona Mugabe, Mrs Runyararo Magadzire, Regis Chikowore, Shingai Rukwata Ndoro, Chenjerai Daitai, Tungamirai Muganhiri and Father Fidelis Mukonori.

The then Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo said the board would serve for five years instead of the previous three.[2]

Death

Katsande died on 19 February 2021 at his homestead in Mutoko after a long illness.[1]