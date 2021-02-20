Difference between revisions of "Samson Katsande"
Revision as of 10:17, 20 February 2021
Samson Katsande was a Zimbabwean traditional leader and businessman. Katsande served as Chief Nyamukoho until his death on 19 February 2021.
Background
Katsande was born in 1932.[1]
Net Worth
He was one of Zimbabwe’s first black millionaire businessmen. Chief Nyamukoho owned the whole of modern-day Westgate. His business trading name was Mapereke and he owned more than 50 properties across Zimbabwe.[2]
Career
Samson Katsande was installed Chief Nyamukoho in 2001.[1] In 2017 he was appointed to the Board of Censors which had the task of regulating public entertainment in the digital age. The appointment was in terms of the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act Chapter 10:4. The board was chaired by Aeneas Chigwedere with Mrs Konzani Ncube as his deputy.
Other members apart from Chief Nyamukoho included Charity Charamba, Bona Mugabe, Mrs Runyararo Magadzire, Regis Chikowore, Shingai Rukwata Ndoro, Chenjerai Daitai, Tungamirai Muganhiri and Father Fidelis Mukonori.
The then Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo said the board would serve for five years instead of the previous three.[3]
Death
Katsande died on 19 February 2021 at his homestead in Mutoko after a long illness.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Nick Mangwana, Nick Mangwana, Twitter, Published: February 19, 2021, Retrieved: February 20, 2021
- ↑ Jairos Saunyama, Chief Nyamukoho estate wrangle: Details emerge, NewsDay, Published: January 15, 2021, Retrieved: February 20, 2021
- ↑ Sydney Kawadza, New Censorship Board appointed, The Herald, Published: May 24, 2017, Retrieved: February 20, 2021