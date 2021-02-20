|description= Samson Katsande was a Zimbabwean traditional leader and businessman. Katsande served as Chief Nyamukoho until his death on 19 February 2021.

[[File: Hon-Nyamukoho-Samson-Katsande-.jpg| thumb | Chief Nyamukoto: Samson Katsande]]'''Samson Katsande''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] traditional leader and businessman. Katsande served as '''Chief Nyamukoho''' until his death on 19 February 2021.

Background

Katsande was born on June 13, 1932.[1][2]

Wife

He was married to Dorcas Katsande.[2]

Children

His son Rukariro was seconded as the acting Chief Nyamukoho after Government declared Samson Katsande incapacitated to stand as chief because he was suffering from dementia. His last born was actress and socialite Tinopona Katsande.[2]

Wrangle Over Estate

In January 2021, a wrangle over Katsande's estate erupted between his children and wife who was accused of looting money at the expense of her husband’s welfare. Chief Nyamukoho’s children clashed with Katsande's wife over the running of the family business. They alleged that she was taking advantage of their father’s dementia to loot.

The traditional leader’s wife secured a peace order dated June 20, 2020, at Mutoko Civil Court against Katsande's son Rukariro barring him from accessing some of the properties, and accusing him of harassing the family.

Chief Nyamukoho’s children approached the courts and recommended the appointment of a curator to manage his businesses and finances without the consent of his wife. The High Court appointed Motsi Sinyoro curator to Chief Nyamukoho’s empire in an order dated June 29, 2019.[2]

Net Worth

He was one of Zimbabwe’s first black millionaire businessmen. Chief Nyamukoho owned the whole of modern-day Westgate. His business trading name was Mapereke and he owned more than 50 properties across Zimbabwe. Some of the properties he owned include:

Chitangazi Clinic Farm

Mapereke Farmer’s shop

Mapereke Children’s Ministries

Chitora Farm and

Murewa Complex[2]

Career

Samson Katsande was installed Chief Nyamukoho in 2001.[1] In 2017 he was appointed to the Board of Censors which had the task of regulating public entertainment in the digital age. The appointment was in terms of the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act Chapter 10:4. The board was chaired by Aeneas Chigwedere with Mrs Konzani Ncube as his deputy.

Other members apart from Chief Nyamukoho included Charity Charamba, Bona Mugabe, Mrs Runyararo Magadzire, Regis Chikowore, Shingai Rukwata Ndoro, Chenjerai Daitai, Tungamirai Muganhiri and Father Fidelis Mukonori.

The then Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo said the board would serve for five years instead of the previous three.[3]

Death

Katsande died on 19 February 2021 at his homestead in Mutoko after a long illness.[1]