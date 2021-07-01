Difference between revisions of "Samson Paweni"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Samson Paweni''' is a former Zimbabwean businessman who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 1984 for what was Zimbabwe's biggest corruption scandal at the time. Pawe...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:45, 1 July 2021
Samson Paweni is a former Zimbabwean businessman who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 1984 for what was Zimbabwe's biggest corruption scandal at the time. Paweni's agent and brother-in-law Charles Haruperi received a 10 year sentence.