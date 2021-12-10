Difference between revisions of "Samuel Gavi"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Samuel Gavi''' was elected to Ward 14 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 314 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, pla...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:50, 10 December 2021
In July 2018, Samuel Gavi was elected to Ward 14 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 314 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 14 Chikomba RDC with 314 votes, beating Wedzerai Zimbango of MDC Alliance with 179 votes and Newton Makumbe, independent, with 62 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020